DONNA M. JUNGENBERG


1930 - 2020
DONNA M. JUNGENBERG Obituary
HAWTHORN WOODS - Services for Donna M. Jungenberg, 89, of Hawthorn Woods, will be private. She was born July 21, 1930 in Neenah, WI and passed away on April 13, 2020 in Hawthorn Woods, IL. She is survived by her loving children Danny (Debra) Jungenberg, Gary (Sarah) Jungenberg and Todd (Martha) Jungenberg; cherished grandchildren Danny Jr, Charity, Erica, Sara, Tyler, John, Jamie, Sophia, Grace and Emmalee; adored great grandchildren R.J. , Taylor, Cassandra, Avery, Briaunna and Meghan; siblings Lyman and Juneil; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Harold E. Jungenberg; siblings Darwin and Gaylan. In Lieu of flowers donations in remembrance of Donna are appreciated to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8872 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
