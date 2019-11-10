|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Donna M. Reilly (nee Koontz), 87, a resident of Schaumburg for 30 years, will be held Monday, Nov. 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Celebration of Life Service held Tuesday, Nov. 12 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home proceeding to10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Born May 17, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Donald and the late Henrietta (nee Otto); she passed away peacefully November 6, 2019 at her home in Schaumburg with her loving family by her side. Donna was the adoring wife of 64 years to John; loving mother of Linda (Patrick) Murphy, Lauren (Terry) Kane, Michael (Marcia), Dianne (Matthew) Modleski and Dan (Tammy); fond grandmother of Brian (Rebecca) Kane, Madeline (Maxwell) Schmitz, Reilly (Jenny) Murphy, Russell (Shannon), Michael Kane, Maureen (Ian) Roper, Erin (Ean) Goldberg, Capt. John (Morgan) Murphy, Keaton Modleski, Andre, and Jacob Modleski; proud great-grandmother of Jack and Maeve Schmitz and Harlan; beloved sister of Donald (Sue) Koontz, Barbara (Robert) Wilson, Lyn Koontz, Mary Jo (Robert) Tammariello, Richard (Judy) Koontz and the late Margaret, late Estelle and late Kathleen; dear friend to many, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Laura, Teresa and the staff at Suncrest Hospice. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019