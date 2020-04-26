|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - It is with great sadness the family of Donna M. Wascoe announces her passing Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home. Donna was born August 15, 1931 to Victor and Helen Meisel in Bay City, Michigan. Donna is survived by her spouse of 67 years, Edwin J. Wascoe, Jr., her son Edwin "John" III (Anna) Wascoe, her grand-daughter Krista (David) Bonilla, great grandson Mason and her brother David (Grace) Meisel. Donna was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, Bridge and Travel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to or . Donna was a 16 year Breast Cancer Survivor. In consideration of current health concerns and guidance, no service will be scheduled at this time. Donna's interment will take place at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City, Michigan at a future date. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020