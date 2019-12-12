Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
DONNA MAE MCDONALD

Donna Mae McDonald, nee Golden, 85, formerly of Bensenville and Huntington, Indiana; wife of the late Bill; mother of Liz (Tim) Caruso, Karen (Mark Olson) McDonald, Tom (Teresa) and Susan McDonald; grandmother of Alex, Zach (Genevieve), Michael, Nick and Graham; sister of Carolyn (Howard) Gilliam, Linda Golden and the late Carl Golden; sister in law of Lois Golden; daughter of the late Claude and Zelma Golden, nee Hoover. Visitation Saturday, December 14th, 3:00 pm until the time of her service 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile South of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle, Il. 60172. Cremation will be private following her service. In lieu of flowers donations to the or Alexian Brothers Hospice would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
