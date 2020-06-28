Donna Marie Benedict, 70 years old, passed away Friday, June 26, at a local Family Life Center after a long battle with MS and lung cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald F. Benedict of Mount Prospect IL. Surviving her death is her loving mother, Dorothy Benedict of Mount Prospect, IL; her companion and longtime friend, Linda Newby of Chicago; sisters, Karen (Alden) of Brodhead, WI, Judy (Patrick) of Cleveland, TN; several nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National MS Society or the American Cancer Association. Special Thanks to all of the care givers at Resurrection hospital and Family Life Center. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.