Donna Marie (Broecker) Pucin LAKE FOREST - Donna Marie (Broecker) Pucin, age 85, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Lake Forest Hospital. Born on May 7, 1933 in Waukegan, IL, she was the daughter of the late John Broecker and Ruth (DeYoung) Hamlin. She graduated from Waukegan High School in 1951 and went on to attend Marquette University and the College of Lake County where she received a degree in nursing. On June 20, 1953, Donna married John J. Pucin. She built her life around being a wonderful wife and mother to her four children. Eventually, when her children were grown, she pursued her career in nursing working in both the hospital and office setting. Donna was an avid golfer and reader who also enjoyed traveling especially to Europe or anywhere with water. She is survived by her children, Diane M. (Dan Weber) Pucin, Terri M. Pucin, John S. (Susan) Pucin, son-in-law Thomas McCabe; grandchildren Kelley M. McCabe, Stephen T. (Kaitlyn) McCabe, Elizabeth J. Pucin, Nicholas J. Pucin; and her brother Jack G. (Pat) Broecker. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John and daughter, Lynne (Pucin) McCabe. The family will receive friends from 9:00-9:45 Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL 60048. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. immediately after at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations to the Lynne McCabe Scholarship Fund found at https://foundation.mercy.com/ cincinnati/give.aspx*from=/cincinnati.aspx - and select the Lynne McCabe Scholarship from the drop down list of options to which the donations may be applied. Funeral info 847-362-2626. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019