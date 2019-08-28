|
HOFFMAN ESTSTES - Donna May Giese, nee Shore, age 88, of Hoffman Estates for 60 years. Beloved wife of the late Omer P. Giese. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Richard) Petit, Terri (Christian) Freisleben, James (Mary) Giese and Maureen (the late Phil) Peterson. Loving grandmother of Michelle (Jeff) Dunlap, Andrew (Shannon) Petit, Heather (Chris) Anderson, Stacie (Kevin Poduska) Freisleben, Christina Freisleben, Andrea (Daniel) Estrada, Melissa (Reid) Kehoe, Patrick Giese, Emily (Chris) Kunzweiler, Jessica (Ryan Parker) Peterson, Trevor Peterson and the late Samantha Petit. Caring great-grandmother of Sydney Dunlap, Troy Dunlap, Sloan Anderson, Ava Dickson, Cody Estrada and Adam Kehoe. Dear daughter of the late Elwood and Elda Shore. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Friday 9 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates for Mass at 10 AM. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019