Donna Pellegrini was born on August 12, 1950 in Chicago to John and Ruth (nee Nagle) Fixari. She died Saturday, May 18, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by close family and loved ones. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Gary Pellegrini; her daughter; Gina Noel Pellegrini-Hammond; her grandchildren Addison and Logan Hammond; her siblings Diane (Rocco) Guerriero, James (Christina) Fixari, and John (Jamie) Fixari; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation from 2:00 pm until time of Remembrance Service at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation (hospice), 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL, 60010, www.journeycare.org or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe Street Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661, www.nationalmssociety.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019