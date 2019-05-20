Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA PELLEGRINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA PELLEGRINI


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DONNA PELLEGRINI Obituary
Donna Pellegrini was born on August 12, 1950 in Chicago to John and Ruth (nee Nagle) Fixari. She died Saturday, May 18, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by close family and loved ones. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Gary Pellegrini; her daughter; Gina Noel Pellegrini-Hammond; her grandchildren Addison and Logan Hammond; her siblings Diane (Rocco) Guerriero, James (Christina) Fixari, and John (Jamie) Fixari; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation from 2:00 pm until time of Remembrance Service at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation (hospice), 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL, 60010, www.journeycare.org or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe Street Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661, www.nationalmssociety.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now