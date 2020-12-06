Donna Rae (nee Fischer) Steckling, 87, loving wife, devoted mother, longtime resident of Prospect Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020. Born on Dec. 19, 1932 in Chicago, IL, Donna graduated valedictorian from Kelvyn Park High School. She dreamed of being a teacher; however, the family did not have the means to pay for college. She started her career as a secretary at Helene Curtis where, by chance, she met "a very handsome Honeywell guy" servicing the air conditioning. Her friends slipped him her number, and in April 1956, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Charles Steckling. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in style with a limousine ride and dinner on the 95th floor of the John Hancock building, where Ken played a part in installing the heating and cooling during the building's construction in 1965. Donna's passion for learning and teaching took her to Wheeling School District 21 where over a 25-year career, she served as library assistant at Jack London Middle School and as a secretary in the Curriculum department at the Administration Center. Donna was also very involved with Illinois Association of Educational Office Professionals and, in retirement, she worked at the Illinois Association for Gifted Children. She cherished the life-long friendships formed through these organizations. Donna was very often seen beaming with pride on the sidelines, cheering on her children and grandchildren in their activities, sporting events or performances and was happiest with either a grandchild, great-grandchild or dog in her arms. Donna never met a stranger, had a quick wit and, oh boy, be careful if handing her the microphone at a party. Family and friends will deeply miss Donna's sense of humor, her loyal friendship, her guiding hand, and her willingness to be there in a pinch. She dreamed to be a teacher and she most certainly was one. Donna is survived by her son, Bill (Carol) Steckling; daughters, Lynda Collins and Janet (Tom) Reed; grandchildren, Brock (Lauren) Collins, Eric (Elizabeth) Steckling, Andy Steckling, Alyssa (Manuel) Moreno, Matt Steckling, Brandon (Jenna) Reed, Melanie Reed; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Steckling, Robert "Bo" Collins, Sophia Steckling and Roberto "Beto" Moreno; and her beloved and loyal dachshund, Otto. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents Leo and Gladys (Fisher) Fischer; and brother, Robert. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the staff and team at Aspired Living of Prospect Heights, who provided such compassionate attention and care for Donna in the last year of her life. With sensitivity and concern for others due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, IL. Private interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Hts. IL. A celebration of life will be planned at a future time. Please consider a donation in Donna's memory to make advances in support and treatment of macular degeneration to chicagolighthouse.networkforgood.com
or to BrightFocus
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support.BrightFocus
.org.