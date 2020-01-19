|
Donna Rae Swenson, 76, of the Holmstad Retirement community in Batavia, IL and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away January 14, 2020 at Michealsen Health Care Center in Batavia. Donna was born March 27, 1943 in Rockford, IL the daughter of John and Clara (Blanc) Von Bergen. Donna spent many years in a successful position as a Corporate Social Event Planner with Motorola. Donna excelled at her career, she was very detailed oriented, and enjoyed both her travel to many countries and her camaraderie of her colleagues. She is survived by her sons Andrew Swenson and Eric Swenson; a grandson Hayden Swenson and a brother David Von Bergen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Nancy Von Bergen. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Michealsen Health Care, 831 North Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Holmstad Benevolent Care Fund, 700 West Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020