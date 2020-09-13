1/
DONNAGENE M. GARLAND
1925 - 2020
Donnagene M. Garland (nee Anderson), 95, of Schaumburg, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born March 2, 1925 in Chicago to the late John and Mabel Anderson. Donnagene was the wife of the late Jack; mother of John (Linda) Garland, Karen (Robert) Licursi and Debbie Garland; grandmother of Scott, Rhonda (Tim), Dan (Hope) and Jenna (Gaylon); great-grandmother of Hayden, Maya, Kylie, Reagan and Calvin; and sister of the late Thelma Carl and Perry Anderson. Proud to be called grandma and grandpa by Jim and Steven Biel. Services and interment private. Information, 847-253-0224.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
