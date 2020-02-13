|
Donne Prince, 98, formerly of Park Ridge and Lake Zurich, IL, passed away on February 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Aldolfo A. Montero, and Hiram A. Prince, and is survived by her two children, Fernan (Nikki) Montero and Luz (Jorge) Bustamante; and her 8 grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016, from 12-4 PM. At 1:30 PM guest are invited to come together and share some memories and kind words. For more info, go to oehlerfuneralhome.com or call 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020