DONNER D. KEPLER


1929 - 2019
DONNER D. KEPLER Obituary
Donner D. Kepler, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born May 30, 1929 in Hamilton, Indiana and had been a resident of Libertyville since 1963. He was a graduate of Purdue University and following college, taught school in Saranac, Michigan for several years. Donner was the "Ring Man" representing the Herff-Jones Company. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and was an avid Purdue Boiler sports fan as well as cheering on the Cubs and da Bears. He was very passionate about grilling and cooking before it was trendy for guys. He loved his family and was extremely proud of anything and everything they did. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Millie Kepler; 2 daughters, Kelli (Harvey) Kepler-Yarc and Kris Kepler; 8 grandchildren, Andy (Katie) Yarc; Arin (Kevin) Keen; Austin (Lori) Yarc; Ally (Tommy) Cronin; Shannon (Josh) McCarthy; Keller Devanie; Jacqui Devanie and Taylor Goes; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dennis (Wendy) Kepler and dear friend, Shirley Jackson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Koni Devanie. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at Noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road, Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Paramedic Unit of the Libertyville Fire Department, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
