More Obituaries for DONNIS HUPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNIS M. HUPP

DONNIS M. HUPP Obituary
BARTLETT - Donnis M. Hupp (nee Tennant), 81, an avid quilter and cook, passed away Saturday, March 28. Beloved wife for 63 years of Harry; loving mother of Richard (Debra Arnott), Ronald, and Dale (Kimberly); dear grandmother of Bradley (Jessica) and Steven Hupp, Doug (Nichole) Arnott, and Meghan and Christopher (fiancee Jasmine Mendoza) Hupp; proud great-grandmother of Emily, Owen, and Lucas; fond sister of 6 late brothers and sisters; cherished sister-in-law of Thelma Tennant. Visitation Wednesday, April 1 from 10:00am until time of service 12noon at Village Church of Bartlett, 601 W. Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In compliance with the Executive Order, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
