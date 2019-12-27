|
Dora Argentino (nee Affinito), age 94, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Argentino. Loving mother of Dominick and Anthony (Michele) Argentino. Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Suzanne Argentino. Proud sister of late Clement Affinito, John (Gina) Affinito and Ann Ditore. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday 12:00-5:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd) Wheeling. Visitation will continue Monday 9 am at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, followed by a Life Celebration Mass at 10 am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019