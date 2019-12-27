Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
DORA ARGENTINO

DORA ARGENTINO Obituary
Dora Argentino (nee Affinito), age 94, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Argentino. Loving mother of Dominick and Anthony (Michele) Argentino. Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Suzanne Argentino. Proud sister of late Clement Affinito, John (Gina) Affinito and Ann Ditore. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday 12:00-5:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd) Wheeling. Visitation will continue Monday 9 am at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, followed by a Life Celebration Mass at 10 am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
