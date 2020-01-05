|
PALATINE - Dora M. Adelizzi, 89, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence. Formerly of Palatine, IL, she began wintering in Fort Myers Beach 20 years ago and made it her permanent home for the past 4 years. In Palatine, she was a bookkeeper / accountant for Centex Homes. Working for them for over 20 years. Dora was born June 13, 1930 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia A. Owens and her husband Rex of Fort Myers Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fiore (Phil) Adelizzi Jr.; son, Daniel Adelizzi; and brother, Gino Lencioni and many nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Church of the Ascension, 6025 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. Additional services will be held in Palatine IL in April or May. Dates to be determined. She will be laid to rest with her husband and son at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers to Dora and her family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020