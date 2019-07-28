|
HUNTLEY - Dora "Dorie" Struck, 78, died peacefully, July 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Dream Home Orphanage. Dora was born May 28, 2019 in Brimfield, Illinois the daughter of John and Genevieve Clark. On November 7, 1964 she married Gregory J. Struck. Dorie worked for United Airlines and later for Sears. Dorie was devoted to praying the rosary daily and attending daily Mass. She was also a firm believer in Divine Mercy. She enjoyed nature walks, gardening and reading. Her greatest joys were here children and grandchildren. Dorie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Grant, Amy (Dennis) Eggers, and Steven (Erin) Struck. She is survived her grandchildren, Grace, James, Katelyn, Megan, William, Jack, Simon, and Emmett. By her sisters, Donna Rahn, Jeanne Challcomb, and Susie Clark and by her brother, David (Linda) Clark. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorie was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory and sister, Judy. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019