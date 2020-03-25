|
|
Punta Gorda, FL - Dori passed away peacefully in her home with loving care from her husband and children, made possible by support and compassion from Tidewell Hospice. She was raised in Quincy, MA, graduated from Wheaton College in 1958, and was a resident of Wheaton, IL from 1960-1995. She and her husband, Bruce summered in Wild Rose, WI from 1982-2014 and lived aboard their power boat, "Wild Rose", from 1995-2001. They resided in Punta Gorda from 2001 until her death. Dori loved her family. She and her husband nurtured a wonderfully blended family during their 38 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, three children, four stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two brothers. She was predeceased by her oldest grandchild, Sgt. Jack Hennessy, and her parents, Willard and Martha Folsom of Boston, MA. This large and growing family will remain her most treasured legacy. Dori made lifelong friendships. She was an accomplished artist and used her talents to bring joy and comfort to many. She was a Stephen Minister and volunteered her time to others. She was optimistic, adventurous, and always saw the good in people. Her family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. Her complete obituary is viewable at: https://charlottememorial.com/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020