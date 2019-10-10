Daily Herald Obituaries
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home
39 N. Cass Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Suburban Funeral Home
39 N. Cass Ave.
Westmont, IL
View Map
DORIS ANN BASILE


1935 - 2019
DORIS ANN BASILE Obituary
Doris Ann Basile (nee Morelli) went to rest in the arms of her Lord on Oct. 6, 2019. Born May 23, 1935 to the late Michael and Eleanor (nee Daugherty) Morelli. In 1954, she married the love of her life Andrew Basile and was devoted to him until his death in 2009. They had three children, Dr. Andrew Basile, Cherisse (Allan) Havlicek and Salvatore "Sam" (Judy) Basile. She will be forever in the hearts of her 5 grandchildren, Cassi Basile, Arthur Havlicek, Lexi Basile, Alisse Havlicek and Dominic Basile. Loving sister of Marilyn (Ron) Perry and the late Rose (the late Tom) Stone and the late Michael Jr. (the late Ann) Morelli. Doris resided in Chicago and the suburban area along with Las Vegas and the Miami area. She made friends wherever she lived and will be missed by all. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559. Funeral Services Saturday, 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment private. Information, 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
