DORIS C. WEEGE
1925 - 2020
SOUTH ELGIN - Doris C. Weege 94, died Friday July 17, 2020 at River Glen Assisted Living St. Charles. She was born November 24, 1925 in Chicago, IL. The daughter of the late Frederick and Clara Dahl. She is survived by her four children, Karen (John) Green, Tim (Linda) Weege, Pete Weege, and Tom (Jennifer) Weege. Seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Jason) Sergeant, Laura (the late Mike) Gorman, Alec (Christine) Weege, John Green, Olivia Weege, Ava Weege, and Violet Weege. Also, five great grandchildren, Mary Mae Sergeant, Penney Sergeant, Lio Sergeant, Lucy Gorman and Bo Gorman. And many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, two sisters, Olive Schlaufman, and Joan Stebbins. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Thomas More Church 215 Thomas More Drive Elgin. Burial will be at River Valley Cemetery West Dundee. Contributions may be made to Joni and Friends Chicago 915 Harger Road, Suite 105, Oak Brook, Il 60523 and Muscular Dystrophy Association 161 N Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Il. 60601 For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
