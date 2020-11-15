1/
DORIS HAACK
Doris Haack, fondly known by her nieces and nephews as "Aunt Do," age 81, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was born July 2, 1939 to Arthur and Minnie Haack. She grew up in Vinton, IA and lived most of her adult life in the Northwest suburbs. Doris was a longtime teacher in area high schools and continued to be active in teacher groups in retirement. Doris was active in her parish, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and sang in area choral groups. She most recently lived in Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL. Finally, all that knew Doris know that her love of all things Christmas was strong! Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Minnie Haack; and sisters, Evelyn Haack and Rose Marie Poppler. She is survived by her sister, Esther Johns; brother, Leland Haack; nieces and nephews, Barb Johns, Carolyn McConnell, David Haack, Sonja Rock, Raffee Johns and Barrett Poppler; and many grandnieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Due to the pandemic, a service celebrating Doris's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org or Chicagoland Dog Rescue at https://chicagolanddogrescue.org/donate/.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
