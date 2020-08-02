ROSELLE - Doris J. McHenry, 94, formerly of Roselle, Illinois, passed away on May 3, 2020. A native of Logansport, Indiana, Doris worked for Commonwealth Edison in Chicago after graduating from Purdue University and before marrying. As a home economist, she was an early advocate of convenience features in residential architecture, excelled at cooking, and had a true flare for making a house a home. As her children grew, Doris became an award-winning realtor serving DuPage County for over 20 years. Known for her smiles, Doris became the "family realtor" for multiple generations. She was the happiest, however, when surrounded by her own family. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard McHenry, and son, Christopher McHenry. She is the loving mother of Melissa (Michael) and Timothy (Mary); cherished grandmother of Rebekah, Michael, and Emilie. Private services were held with Interment in Our Lady of Angels Mausoleum, Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.







