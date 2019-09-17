|
|
Doris J. Ryan (nee Dowell) was born in Aurora, IL, July 29, 1929 and died Sept. 14. Visitation at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, 4-9 PM. Prayers Thursday, 9:30 AM to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, for 10 AM mass. Burial at All Saints Cemetery. A graduate of West Aurora High School and Copley Hospital School of Nursing. In 1951, she married the late Edwin Ryan and lived in Chicago until moving to Des Plaines in 1960. She loved fishing in Presque Isle, Wisconsin, bowling and golfing in Arlington Heights. Survivors include 3 sons, Michael (Chris), Kevin and Thomas (Cheryl), 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019