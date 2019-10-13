|
|
Doris Johnston went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, September 22. Doris was born on November 15, 1929, in Elgin to Henry and Clara Groneman. She is survived by her three daughters: Bonnie Streid, Mary (William) Taylor, and Judy McNamara. She was the proud grandmother of six children and five great-grandchildren. Doris loved her family very much. She enjoyed photography, biking, embroidery, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Church. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brother (Laverne); sisters (Lois and Ionne); her son-in-law (John Streid); and nephew (Steve Berry). Her daughters want to thank Apex Hospice for taking care of their mom the last few weeks of her life. They were kind, supportive and made sure mom was comfortable and peaceful. Her Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division St., Elgin, on Sunday, October 20th at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private. A luncheon will be served immediately after the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Holy Trinity would be appreciated. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019