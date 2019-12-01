|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Doris Kirchen (nee Depew), 93, a resident of Elk Grove Village, IL, born October 26, 1926, passed away on November 29. Doris was the beloved wife of 40 years of the late Joseph "Jack" Kirchen; loving and devoted mother of Joseph (Kathy) Kirchen, Daniel (Sandy) Kirchen, and the late Steven (Pat) Kirchen; proud grandmother of Matthew Kirchen (Tracy Cottone), Andrew (Pam) Kirchen, Jennifer (Shawn) Knutson, Gregory (Megan) Kirchen, Maegan (Bryan) Cook, and Shannon (Kevin) Baranowski; fond great-grandmother of 9; predeceased by her parents Max and Ethel (Severn) Depew; survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Kirchen; one loving nephew Mark Wolff and two loving nieces Lynne (Ed) Evans and Jacquey (Jim) Redmond. Doris was proudly born and raised in the Catskill Mountains in New York. Past president of The Mission Club, volunteer/ employee at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Catholic school secretary for many years, and a fingerprint classification employee of the FBI during World War II. A gathering will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:00a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10:30a.m. at St. Walter Church, 103 W. Pine, Roselle. Family and friends to gather at the office of St. Joseph Cemetery, Belmont and Cumberland Avenues, River Grove, Inurnment 2:30p.m. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019