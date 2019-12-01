Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
103 W. Pine
Roselle, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Walter Church
103 W. Pine
Roselle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS KIRCHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS KIRCHEN


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS KIRCHEN Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Doris Kirchen (nee Depew), 93, a resident of Elk Grove Village, IL, born October 26, 1926, passed away on November 29. Doris was the beloved wife of 40 years of the late Joseph "Jack" Kirchen; loving and devoted mother of Joseph (Kathy) Kirchen, Daniel (Sandy) Kirchen, and the late Steven (Pat) Kirchen; proud grandmother of Matthew Kirchen (Tracy Cottone), Andrew (Pam) Kirchen, Jennifer (Shawn) Knutson, Gregory (Megan) Kirchen, Maegan (Bryan) Cook, and Shannon (Kevin) Baranowski; fond great-grandmother of 9; predeceased by her parents Max and Ethel (Severn) Depew; survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Kirchen; one loving nephew Mark Wolff and two loving nieces Lynne (Ed) Evans and Jacquey (Jim) Redmond. Doris was proudly born and raised in the Catskill Mountains in New York. Past president of The Mission Club, volunteer/ employee at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Catholic school secretary for many years, and a fingerprint classification employee of the FBI during World War II. A gathering will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:00a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10:30a.m. at St. Walter Church, 103 W. Pine, Roselle. Family and friends to gather at the office of St. Joseph Cemetery, Belmont and Cumberland Avenues, River Grove, Inurnment 2:30p.m. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -