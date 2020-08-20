1/
DORIS L. BOBOWSKI
1927 - 2020
Visitation for Doris L. Bobowski, 93, a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Mass and the Interment will be private. Doris was born on January 10, 1927 in Ogden, UT. She passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home. Doris grew up in Chicago where she attended Kelvyn Park High School. After graduation, Doris worked at Pioneer Bank. Upon getting married, she moved to Arlington Heights where she raised her two children and worked first as a school bus driver. Later she worked in the accounting department at Unocal for many years. Doris was an active, longtime member at St. Thomas of Villanova Church where she was a Golden Villanovan. Many homes are graced with her artwork and wreaths as she enjoyed crafting. Additionally, she enjoyed card clubs, theater and her dogs. Doris is survived by her daughter, Laura Bobowski (Tom Gors); son, Daniel Bobowski (the late Amy Foley); her cousin, Patricia Muha; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Jung; step-father, Edward Jung; her sisters, Leona Minter, and Margaret (Raymond) Johnson. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
