Doris L. Dettman, 96, of Elgin, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1923 in Faribault, MN, the daughter of Merrill and Mayme (Splinter) Koester. Doris graduated from Elgin High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and will be deeply missed. Doris was a member of Baker Memorial United Methodist Church of St. Charles, IL. Survivors include her three children: Linda L. Dettman, Thomas G. (Eileen) Dettman and Dean A. (Susan) Dettman; six grandchildren: Bruce (Linda), Rebecca, and Brian Bennett, Glen (Elizabeth), Richard (Kim) and Thomas Dettman Jr.; stepchildren: Brian Trayling and Derek Trayling; along with many great grandchildren, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Glen Dettman; and her daughter: Paula Dettman. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120 with Pastor Mary Zajac officiating, with visitation on Wednesday from 4:00pm - 9:00pm. Burial will be in Northfield Cemetery, Northfield, MN. Memorials may be made to the church. For information, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 2, 2019
