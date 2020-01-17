|
|
My Get Up And Go Has Got Up And Went... Doris (nee Wirth) Lothspeich, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. She was born July 7, 1933 in Grand Mound, Iowa and is a graduate of the University of Iowa. Doris married Dale Lothspeich in 1960 and had been a Libertyville resident since 1961. Doris was a grammar school teacher at Central School and St. Joseph School in Libertyville and was employed at Baxter Labs. Doris loved her entire family immensely and was deeply adored by her children and grandchildren. Surviving is her daughter, Kathryn Lothspeich-Hughes. son David (Nancy) Lothspeich and by 8 grandchildren: Kory, Korinne & Kollin Hughes and Jonathan, Rebecca, Mary Grace, Michael & Margaret Lothspeich. Doris' loving husband of 56 years, Dale A. Lothspeich, passed away on March 1, 2017. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Cleo, LaVonne and Judy, various surviving nieces and nephews along with her favorite nephew, Steve. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Avenue in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church, Marytown or . Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020