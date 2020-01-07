Daily Herald Obituaries
DORIS LOUISE BJORKLUND


1935 - 2019
DORIS LOUISE BJORKLUND Obituary
Doris Louise Bjorklund, 84, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. She was born February 28, 1935 in Chicago, IL and was formerly of Morton Grove, IL, living in Libertyville since 1981. Doris grew up in the Swedish neighborhood on the north side of Chicago. From 1953 until 1958 Doris worked at Inland Steel in downtown Chicago. In 1956 she married Leroy Bjorklund and they were together for over 61 years. Doris was a loving wife and mother who had a passion for dancing, gardening, traveling, and planning parties and events. While in Morton Grove she led or participated in many cultural arts, educational and social groups. Soon after moving to Libertyville, Doris became a travel agent and organized numerous trips for customers, friends and family for more than 25 years. Doris and Leroy especially enjoyed their many trips to Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas. She is survived by four children, Craig (Kelly Mundt) Bjorklund, Scott Bjorklund, Cheryl (Dave) Hadsell and Steve (Cori) Bjorklund, and seven grandchildren, Annamarie, Karina, Luke, Alex, Maria, Annika and Jack, as well as brother Len Peterson. She was preceded in death by husband, Leroy in 2017, brother, Gordon Peterson and parents, Algot and Mildred Peterson. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Drive, Libertyville. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday at Burnett-Dane funeral home, 120 West Park Avenue, Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Smile Train. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
