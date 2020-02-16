|
BUFFALO GROVE - Doris M. Dishinger was born on September 8, 1934 in Pittsville, Wisconsin to Engwald and Estelle (nee Bierman) Will. She died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Mrs. Dishinger worked as a Waitress for Cypress Inn of Northbrook for 35 years. She was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Doris loved to travel up north with her fianc, Clarence and playing cards and visiting with friends. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. Doris is survived by her fianc, Clarence Wirtz; children, Gerald (Stephanie Baruch) Dishinger, Constance (William) Hall, Carol Bock, Douglas (Wendy Zegers) Dishinger, Ann Dishinger; daughter-in-law Marla Dishinger; grandchildren, Constance (Jeremy) Steele, Frank (Amanda) Bock, Sandra (Joseph) Sjostrom, Matthew Bock, Luke Bock, Randy Ruhl, Taylor Dishinger, Jordan Dishinger, Rachel Dishinger, Conor Mills, Faelin Mills and Brady Mills; and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlene (Leroy) Doescher and Lynn Tyler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse Conrad; children, Patricia Ausloos and Paul Dishinger; her parents; siblings, Carol Bailey, Mary Jane Will and Ruth Ann Multerer. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 9:30 am, Friday, February 21, 2020 until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020