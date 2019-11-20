|
Doris M. Ungar (nee Mayer) beloved wife of the late Mort L. Ungar, fond mother of Jacki (Bill) Duff and Teri (Bob) Bornack, cherished grandmother of Kayleigh Duff (Cuddle bug) and Matthew Bornack. Sister of Eileen (Denny) Neiman, aunt to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2pm, visitation at 1:30pm until time of service at Meiszner Funeral Home, 5624 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Info, 773-736-9000.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019