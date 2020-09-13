1/1
DORIS MARIE BENTON
1920 - 2020
SLEEPY HOLLOW - Doris Marie Benton, 99, passed away on September 1, 2020, in Charlotte, NC, where she had been staying with family. She was born on October 25, 1920, in Westfield, New York, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Bickel) Donart. Doris married Richard L. Benton on October 25, 1940. They were married for 35 years until his passing March 6, 1976. He remained her forever love. Doris was a loving mother to Richard I. (Gloria) Benton, Rita (late Glenn) Lovejoy, late Arthur (Maggie) Benton, Jim Benton, Mary Wade, and Michael (Cathy) Benton. Grandma "Dodie" had eighteen grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Doris was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee for 58 years. She was one of the first women who sold real estate in the Dundee area, owning her own brokerage company called Hansen & Benton Real Estate. In her free time, she loved playing cards and bingo. She was a woman of devout faith, love, immeasurable grace, and strength. The matriarch of the Benton family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was adored and appreciated by all. She was a profound example and blessing to her family and all who knew her. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Family will gather for a funeral mass at St. Catherine of Siena, West Dundee on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Catherine of Siena School. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena, West Dundee
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
