ITASCA - Doris Marilyn Clark (nee Heyen) departed this life on January 13, 2020, at the age of 88. Cherished wife of Everett Ellsworth Clark for over 67 years. Loving mother of Dr. Steven (Diane) Clark; Dr. Stanley (Margaret) Clark; and Sheila Clark Hanrahan, JD. Adored grandmother of Kevin (Shelbi) Clark; Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher; Jennifer (Mason) Weibel; Matthias and Katharine Clark; and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; and great-grandmother of Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher. Dear sister of Maxine (Alex) Young, the late Helen (the late Dr. Lee) McNeel, the late Harold (Lynn) Heyen; and sister-in-law of the late Suzanne (Charles) Johnston and the late Flo Jean (the late Don) Flory; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Henry and Lois (nee Dilliard) Heyen. Married on August 23, 1952, Doris and Everett lived, first in Alton, then Park Forest, and finally, Itasca, Illinois. Doris made and kept life-long friends in each and every place, be they neighbors, members of her Bridge Club, or United Methodist Women. A graduate of Shurtleff College and former PE teacher, she instilled a lifelong love of sports in her sons and daughter. An avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, she taught each of her children (and their friends) how to keep a neat and proper baseball scorecard. Whether attending the Lyric Opera and other musical offerings in Chicago, or vacationing in Longboat Key, Florida or Phoenix, Arizona, Doris enjoyed sharing these times with her family, who will also fondly recall working on puzzles and playing games around the dining room table with her. Friends and family will remember her Texas Chocolate Cake, Snickerdoodle cookies and homemade ice cream. A Celebration of Life will take place later in the Spring. Donations may be made in Doris Clark's memory to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence or to the Lyric Opera of Chicago at www.lyricopera.org or 312-827-3100. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For information and to read Doris Clark's fuller life story, please visit www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020