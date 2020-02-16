|
INVERNESS - Visitation for Doris V. Becker (nee Moynihan), 98, will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Holy Family Church, 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. She was born on February 13, 1922 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W.; mother of William (Dianne) Becker, Teri Sorensen and Bonne Becker; grandmother of Jeffrey (Colette) Becker, Cynthia (William) Woodson, Tracie Becker and Raymond Legate; great-grandmother of Olivia, Chase, Jack and Henry. Doris was the Past President of the Altar and Rosary Club at St. Priscilla's in Chicago, IL from 1954-1960, Past President of the Women's Club at St. Patrick's High School in Chicago, IL from 1960-1962 and Past President and First President of the Women's Club at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Chicago, IL from 1968-1972. She also chaired many fundraisers for these organizations including fashion shows, card parties, raffles and carnivals; all successful under her leadership. She also volunteered many years of working with handicapped children with their exercises and developmental growth. Doris was a gifted seamstress, cook and artist. But above all she loved her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to in her name to . For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020