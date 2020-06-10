Doris W. Burandt, 90, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Winchester House in Libertyville. She was born April 4, 1930 in Waukegan and had been a Libertyville resident for many years. Doris was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a former employee of Ecko Products in Wheeling. Surviving are 4 children, Wesley (Kathy) Burandt, Sharon Lichey, Karon Citro (Ron Brown) and Robert Burandt, Jr.; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2005; by her parents, Luther and Winifred Loy; and by 11 brothers and sisters. Private services for her family are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.