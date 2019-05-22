MCHENRY - Dorn David Lungwitz, age 85, of McHenry, passed away on May 19, 2019, at JourneyCare in Woodstock. He was born to Valentine and Iva (Taylor) Lungwitz on January 20, 1934, in Redgranite, WI. Dorn married Elizabeth Van Nest in McHenry on October 22, 1988. A 30-year resident of McHenry, Dorn was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and worked in the construction industry for 60 years. A true outdoorsman, Dorn enjoyed boating on the Fox River, snowmobiling in Wisconsin, hunting, and fishing. In high school, he was known as "Hot Rod" for racing his car on a dirt track. He loved a good brandy, spending time with his beloved family, and watching the sunset with Beth. Dorn is survived by his wife, Beth Lungwitz; his children, Jane Batchen of Lincolnshire; Mark (Tracey Hall) Lungwitz of Tampa, FL; Julie (Mike) Goodman of Mundelein; Jennifer (Paul) Werner of Lawrence, KS; his grandchildren, Emily (Eric) Ludlow; Matt Johnson; Eric (Tiffany) Goodman; Elizabeth Goodman; Chez Gaspercic; Ananda (Kameron Luyt) Lungwitz; Gray Werner; Jillian Werner; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; and siblings, Pete, Jack, and Nancy. The visitation will begin on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Habitat of Humanity at 305 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, IL 60098. For information, please contact the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an online condolence message for his family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary