Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
37W040 W. Highland Ave.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
37W040 W. Highland Ave.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lily Lake Cemetery
DOROTHEA E. STETTNER


1924 - 2019
Dorothea E. Stettner, 95, of Elgin passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born June 28, 1924 in Geneva, the daughter of William and Caroline (Pixley) Colclough of Lily Lake. She had been a resident of Elgin for most of her life and was a graduate of Plato Center High School. She was proceeded in death by her husband John J. "Chuck" Stettner in October, 2010. They were married October, 1952. Also proceeded in death by her sister Murial (Dean) Briner and her brother William Colclough. She worked for Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin 44 years starting in 1943 until her retirement in 1987. She then volunteered at Sherman another 30 years until 2018. She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Elgin where she served on several Boards and committees. She was also active in her bowling league for nearly 70 years at Elgin Lanes. Up until her death she continued to participate in Monday morning line dancing at the Elgin Civic Center where she also did volunteer work. Surviving are her two sons Mark (Mary) Stettner of Atlanta, Georgia and James (Marianne) Stettner of Highland Beach, Florida. Five grandchildren John, Hannah, Amanda, Matthew and William. Three great grandchildren Haley, Dylan and Dean. And several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by an 11A.M. funeral service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 37W040 W. Highland Ave., Elgin with Pastor Jarrod Severing officiating. A luncheon will follow at 12:00 noon. A graveside service will then be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Lily Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Epworth United Methodist Church, 37W040 W Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL 60123. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
