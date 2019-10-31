|
Ms. Dorothy Ann "Dot" Jablonski died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in her sleep at a South Elgin, Ill. retirement home. She was 73. Ms. Jablonski (nee Bennett) was born June 4, 1946, in Chicago to James Edward Bennett and Claire Theresa Bennett. She was the fourth of five girls, all raised on the south side of Chicago. Following high school, Ms. Jablonski attended cosmetology school and became an accomplished beautician. She married and had three daughters. The couple later divorced. Ms. Jablonski went on to work for Ball Corp. in Elgin, from which she retired after more than 25 years of service. She also found time for volunteer work at the Hemmens Center in Elgin, Ill. Among her favorite activities was spending time with her cats, which she adored. Ms. Jablonski is survived by her daughters Jill (Rob) Jablonski Robinson of Johns Creek, Ga., Becki (Rob) Jablonski of Austin, Texas, and Melissa (Omid) Jablonski Fardanesh of Johns Creek, Ga.; sisters Joan Vida of Clarendon Hills, Ill., June (Wayne) Holland of Decatur, Texas, Nancy Bennett of Minneapolis, and Marilyn (Eddie) Whitmire of Mebane, N.C.; granddaughters Chloe and Leyla; grandsons Tyler and Dylan; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Countryside Funeral Home, 95 South Gilbert St., South Elgin, Ill. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation. Her remains will be cremated and later interred alongside her parents at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Cat Rescue at P.O. Box 146338, Chicago, IL 60614; or www.chicagocatrescue.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019