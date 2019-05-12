|
|
Dorothy A. Youngs was the beloved mother of Joyce (the late Richard Dote) and Lynn (Diane) Abbott; cherished grandmother of Richard (Kelly) Dote, Joelle (David) Henry, Elizabeth (Carl) Bobis and Colin (Anna) Abbott; devoted great grandmother of Alyse (Diego) Sandavol, Brad and Megan Dote, Jackson, Keara and Brian Henry, Eleanor, Charlotte and Calvin Abbott and Wesley and George Bobis. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands Guy Abbott and Wesley Youngs, son Dennis Abbot and sister Ruth Haslam. Dorothy was born on May 30, 1922 in Chicago and passed away on May 9, 2019 in Spring Grove. She was 96 years old. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019