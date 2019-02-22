Dorothy Adelle Kain, 82, of Palatine, formerly of Des Plaines, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1936 in Chicago to Samuel and Ethel (nee Lusinsky) Fesus. A 1954 graduate from Steinmetz High School in Chicago, she later attended Harper College in Palatine while raising four boys. She graduated with a degree in dental hygiene and practiced for over 30 years. A resident of Des Plaines for over 45 years, she was active in the Waycinden Park Woman's Club. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling and frequent outings with her friends, many from high school. She loved to read books, and her Kindle was always full. The thing she enjoyed most was visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, near and far. Dorothy will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, Craig (Diane), Chris (Trudy), Cole (Lisa), and Brock (Liz) Kain; grandchildren, Sarah (Craig) Warren, Heather (Cody) Pritchett, Adam and Kyle Kain, Harrison and Claudia Kain, Jessica and Reise Kain; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Michael Warren; and by many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" J. Kain, her brothers, Joseph and Robert Fesus, and by her parents. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:30 PM until 5:30 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.) Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral Service will be Monday, February 25, at 10 AM at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. All are invited to go directly to church on Monday. Burial to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 208 S. LaSalle St., Ste. 1500 Chicago, IL 60604, www.heart.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary