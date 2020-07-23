Dorothy Ann Vogel, age 89, a lifelong resident of Grayslake, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1930 to Frank and Katherine (nee Schmidt) Hertel in Grayslake. She graduated from Grayslake High School and worked for many years at the Grayslake Gelatin Company. She belonged to St. Gilbert's Leisure Club and Prime Timers. She married Gerhart Vogel on August 12, 1950, they shared 57 years together before his passing in February of 2007. Dorothy loved to bake and cook. She was a kind hearted animal lover, whose top priority was spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Donna (Bob) Lindh of Grayslake, Don of Oklahoma, Cindy (Mark) Stolz of Grayslake, and Rick (Sharon) of Grayslake; her grandchildren, Christi Lindh of Grayslake, Jason (Valerie) Lindh of Grayslake, Brian Vogel of Oklahoma, Tyler Vogel of Oklahoma, Sarah Stolz of Chicago, Lauren (Nick) Preston of Volo, Teagan Vogel of Grayslake, and Zack Vogel of Grayslake; her great-grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Jaxon, and Leo; and her brother, Norman Hertel of Grayslake. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister, Marian; and 1 brother, Ralph. Friends of the family may visit at STRANG FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL. Interment will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cemetery in Fremont Center, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Animal Education and Rescue. For further information, please call (847) 223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.