WAUCONDA - Dorothy Ann Wheelock (nee Kleinsmith), age 90, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 55 years. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late John Arthur Wheelock; loving mother of David (Marilyn) and Peggy (Clifford) Grost; cherished grandmother of Tracy (Mario) Puccinelli, Beth (Zack) Huffman, Heather (Jeffrey) Hummert and Melissa Grost; proud great-grandmother of Ashlee and Michael Puccinelli, Luke, Drew and Will Huffman, Jeffrey and John Hummert; dear sister of Ellen Weber and the late Pearl Costa. Dorothy was born June 25, 1928 in Long Grove, IL to the late William and Martha Kleinsmith and passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. Dorothy was a Charter Member and Past President of the Wauconda Historical Society, a Collegian at Wauconda Women of the Moose, previous member of the Federated Church of Wauconda, Lake County Farm Bureau and served as an Election Judge for Lake County, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12 Noon to time of funeral service at 1:45 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment will follow at Wauconda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wauconda Historical Society, 505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.