Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:45 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY WHEELOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ANN WHEELOCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY ANN WHEELOCK Obituary
WAUCONDA - Dorothy Ann Wheelock (nee Kleinsmith), age 90, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 55 years. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late John Arthur Wheelock; loving mother of David (Marilyn) and Peggy (Clifford) Grost; cherished grandmother of Tracy (Mario) Puccinelli, Beth (Zack) Huffman, Heather (Jeffrey) Hummert and Melissa Grost; proud great-grandmother of Ashlee and Michael Puccinelli, Luke, Drew and Will Huffman, Jeffrey and John Hummert; dear sister of Ellen Weber and the late Pearl Costa. Dorothy was born June 25, 1928 in Long Grove, IL to the late William and Martha Kleinsmith and passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. Dorothy was a Charter Member and Past President of the Wauconda Historical Society, a Collegian at Wauconda Women of the Moose, previous member of the Federated Church of Wauconda, Lake County Farm Bureau and served as an Election Judge for Lake County, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12 Noon to time of funeral service at 1:45 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment will follow at Wauconda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wauconda Historical Society, 505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now