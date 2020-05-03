|
|
Dorothy Anne (Lawrence) Maisto passed away May 1, 2020, at Greenfields of Geneva in Geneva, IL. She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Elgin, IL, as the only child of M. Edward and Ethel (Stout) Lawrence. Dorothy grew up on her family farm in Burlington, IL, (Lawrence Road) and was a graduate of Burlington High School. As a young woman, she worked in the office at Chicago Metal Hose in Elgin until she met her husband of 56 years, Joseph Maisto Jr. They were married June 7, 1949, and she was a homemaker for their family. Dorothy was a spectacular cook and baker and enjoyed raising cats with her children. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her husband, and her hobbies included gardening, raising heirloom bearded iris and other flowers, and birdwatching. Dorothy was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and was proud to have traveled with family to see the 2016 World Series Championship Team play in Milwaukee in 2016. Her favorite performer was Neil Diamond, and she was able to see him live in concert. Dorothy is survived by her five children, Keith (Mary) Maisto of Portage, MI, Brad (Sarah) Maisto of Grandview, IN, Heather (Dan) Carlson of Geneva, IL, Wade (Kelly) Maisto of St. Charles, IL, and Dawn Maisto of Ocala, FL; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one great-granddaughter. Private family graveside services will be held at Burlington Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020