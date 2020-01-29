Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dorothy Biancardi was born December 12, 1934 in Louisville, KY to Eugene W. and Dorothy (nee Moeller) Block. She died January 26, 2020 at Artis Memory Care in Bartlett. Dorothy is survived by her children, Andrew (Donna) Biancardi, Katherine (Frank) Cacciato, James (Leslie) Biancardi, Karen (Christopher) Frigara, Mary (Kevin) Dyer and Anthony (Jennifer) Biancardi Jr.; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Ryan, Andrew, Frankie, Lauren, Sarah, Matthew, Gina, Owen, Nathan, Megan, Jake, Ava and Elise; eight great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Eugene (Gayle) Block and William (Phyllis) Block. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Biancardi; and her parents. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Prayers 8:45 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
