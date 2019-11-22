|
Dorothy Breitenstein, Beloved wife of the late Charles H.; loving mother of Janet (Gary) Stachula, Steve (Robin) Breitenstein, Laura (Mike) Witowicz and the late Deborah; dear grandmother of Matthew (Jessi), Katie (Anthony), Steven (Nora), Amanda (Igor), Ethan, Cordel, Ashley, Ryan, Alexis, Brianna, Allison, Jenny (Dan), John; caring great grandmother of Logan, Laila, Shay and Nell; adored daughter of the late Konrad and Mary (nee: Woelfl); fond sister of Caroline (Ray) Lauer, Mary Ann (the late Philip) Holota, Katherin (Ron) Wojciechowski, the late Marie and the late John; loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was the church secretary at Nebo Ev. Lutheran Church, Chicago for 19 years, volunteered at Shelter Thrift Store, Schaumburg for 15 years, and an active member of St. Marcelline Catholic Church, Schaumburg for over 20 years. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm until 8:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Prayers Monday 10:15am at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church for Mass 11:00am. Following Mass, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Jude or Journey Care Hospice appreciated. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019