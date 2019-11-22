Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marcelline Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY BREITENSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY BREITENSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY BREITENSTEIN Obituary
Dorothy Breitenstein, Beloved wife of the late Charles H.; loving mother of Janet (Gary) Stachula, Steve (Robin) Breitenstein, Laura (Mike) Witowicz and the late Deborah; dear grandmother of Matthew (Jessi), Katie (Anthony), Steven (Nora), Amanda (Igor), Ethan, Cordel, Ashley, Ryan, Alexis, Brianna, Allison, Jenny (Dan), John; caring great grandmother of Logan, Laila, Shay and Nell; adored daughter of the late Konrad and Mary (nee: Woelfl); fond sister of Caroline (Ray) Lauer, Mary Ann (the late Philip) Holota, Katherin (Ron) Wojciechowski, the late Marie and the late John; loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was the church secretary at Nebo Ev. Lutheran Church, Chicago for 19 years, volunteered at Shelter Thrift Store, Schaumburg for 15 years, and an active member of St. Marcelline Catholic Church, Schaumburg for over 20 years. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm until 8:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Prayers Monday 10:15am at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Catholic Church for Mass 11:00am. Following Mass, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Jude or Journey Care Hospice appreciated. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -