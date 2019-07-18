LINDENHURST - Dorothy Claire Setzer, 90, a resident of Lindenhurst, IL, entered into eternal life Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. She was born December 29, 1928 in Neola, IA to Paul and Edna Eckrich. Dorothy was a longtime communicant of St. Gilbert Catholic Church. She loved square dancing and was a member of the Woodshed Whirlers from Johnsburg. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, gardening, bird and butterfly watching, crossword puzzles and watching the Wheel of Fortune. Dorothy created a home full of love that spanned many decades and six states. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her children Gloria Meschi of Ulster Park, NY, Gregory Setzer of Rosenberg, TX, Jacqueline Setzer of Lindenhurst, IL, Elizabeth (Samuel) Benton of Royal Oak, MI, John (Kara) Setzer of Round Lake Beach, IL, Diana (Mark) Smetters of Sugar Land, TX, and Paul (Ginger) Setzer of Gurnee, IL, her grandchildren Kristina Meschi, Zachary Benton, Jacob Benton, Justin Strain, Nikolas Setzer, Kristie Furlan, Kyle Setzer, and Kaden Setzer, her great-grandchildren Tyler and Carter Furlan, her sister Bernice Young, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Setzer, her 2 brothers and 1 sister. A visitation and funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with the funeral Mass commencing at 12:00pm at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019