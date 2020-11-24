1/1
DOROTHY CAROLINE (ANDERSON) SLICHENMYE
1929 - 2020
FOX LAKE - Dorothy Caroline (Anderson) Slichenmyer, a woman of God, age 91, formerly of Fox Lake, passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born July 19, 1929 to the late Charles and Margaret (Eulitt) Anderson in Lucasville, OH. A visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of service at 3:00PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002 with Rev. Katie Voigt officiating. Dorothy's family wishes that all could attend but they understand if you do not feel comfortable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are unable to attend the service, a livestream will be shared at the start of the service on the Strang Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ehlers Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com or The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Dorothy at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
NOV
25
Service
03:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
