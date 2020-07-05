1/
DOROTHY D. OSINSKI
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Funeral services for Dorothy D. Osinski (nee Dobrowolski), 97, a resident of Elk Grove for 35 years, formerly of Riverside, will be held Monday, July 6 beginning with visitation at 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Matthew Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Born March 17, 1923 in Chicago to Frank and Mary (nee Dombrowski) she passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 at her home in Elk Grove with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was a proud volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center and Loyola Hospital. Adoring wife of 59 years to the late Edwin; loving mother of Carol (Robert) Sheiner, Marilyn (George) Wolff and the late Robert; fond grandmother of 5; proud great-grandmother of 6; beloved sister of the late Chester (Ann) Dobrowolski; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org and click "Donate." Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home, Schaumburg, 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
