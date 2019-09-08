|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Daun (nee Morin), age 96, passed away peacefully at Calousa Harbour Senior Living in Ft. Myers, FL. Dorothy was born January 14, 1923 in Chicago, to the late Irene Crocker and Robert Morin. She was a graduate of Oak Forest High School in Chicago and worked for the Illinois Bell Telephone Company as an information operator. After moving to Wauconda (1946), she was employed at Jewel Tea Home Office in Barrington and late employed by Dun & Bradstreet in Barrington, where she retired from. Dorothy was a member of Transfiguration Church and in earlier years was a very active member in church activities. She was an active member of the Friendship Club and had many friends through this club. She liked playing cards with old and new friends. Dorothy was thankful for her good health, her loving family and friends and the wonderful memories of her travels and adventures. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Herbert "Herbie;" loving mother of the late Robert (Dawn) and Denise Rippinger; cherished grandmother of Robin (Bill) Falster, Kelly, Corey (Jennifer) and Jason (Kristen); proud great-grandmother of Lauren, Leah, Laci, Grace, Griffin, Cooper, Oliver, Tim and Savannah. Memorial visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5-8 pm with funeral services at 7 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Inurnment for Herbert, Dorothy and Robert will be held privately at Transfiguration Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wauconda Area Fire District-Paramedic Fund, 109 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019