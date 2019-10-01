Daily Herald Obituaries
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Otto's Place
100Bouthillier St
Galena, IL
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dorothy E. Kirstein (nee Lierman), age 88, of Galena, IL, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 8, at Otto's Place, 100Bouthillier St., Galena, IL 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. She was born on September 21, 1930 in Bloomington, IL, daughter of William and Elsie Lierman. She married Richard W. Kirstein on November 3, 1950. Dorothy attended Bloomington High School and received a Bachelor degree from Northern Illinois University. She worked at Household Finance and the Gailey Eye Clinic in Bloomington; as a secretary at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, IL and as an executive secretary for Baxter Travenol and Boots in Deerfield, IL. Dorothy enjoyed her career, her family and friends, and the blessing of her 20 year retirement in Galena. She had passions for her pets, hosting gatherings with family and friends, home decorating, reading, cooking, baking, stitching, quilting and hand crafting beautiful gifts for loved ones. Dorothy also had a love of antiques, collecting, documenting and preserving family and local history, and was a member of the Galena Bells Questers. Surviving are her children, Richard D. Kirstein and Donna Hourigan (Kirstein); four grandchildren, Allison, Matthew, and Danny Hourigan, Gregory Kirstein; and one great-grandchild, Ghily Hourigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard W. Kirstein. Memorials may be given to Safe Haven Humane Society, 1471 US Highway 20 W., Elizabeth, IL 61028 in memory of Dorothy. Condolences may be sent to Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, 262 432-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
